India's mobile phone customer base rises 0.21% to 2.4 million in September

India's customer base rose 0.21 per cent, or a net 2.4 million, to 1.17 billion in September from the preceding month, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Wednesday.

Following is a table of subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of Sept. 30.

COMPANY CHANGE (million) TOTAL USERS (million) -2.4 343.5 Vodafone India - 2.6 221.9 Idea Cellular -4.1 213.1 13.0 252.3 Bharat Sanchar Nigam -0.5 113.0 -0.02 0.03 -1.0 22.0 MTNL -0.009 3.5

NOTE:

* Active subscribers in September were 1.01 billion

* Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 89.51, as of Sept. 30. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 156.23 compared with 58.49 in rural areas.

* In September, 5.03 million mobile phone subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability. India is divided into 22

* Total connections were 481.70 million, as of end-September. There were 463.71 million users through and dongles, while 17.99 million were using through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.

* The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 22.11 million by end-September from 22.19 million at the end of August.

* Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.19 billion phone users, as of Sept. 31, or a total tele-density of 91.20.

* shut down its consumer mobile business late last year and has agreed to sell wireless assets to

* has acquired Telenor's India unit and Tata Teleservices' consumer mobile business.

* and completed the merger of their India operations on Aug. 31.

