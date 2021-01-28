India's real estate market sentiment at three-year high, shows data

-
Buoyed on a rapidly surging sales in the October-December quarter, the market sentiment indices recorded higher levels in different parameters since demonetisation in late-2016.
The indices tracked and reported by Knight Frank and industry bodies NAREDCO and FICCI noted that the current sentiments are in the positive zone boosted by pick up in demand for both residential units and office space, while future outlook is imistic across regions and stakeholders.
