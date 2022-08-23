JUST IN
HDFC Bank plans Rs 2,500-crore tier-1 bond sale amid firm credit offtake
India sees sharp decline in IT sector's ability to fund trade deficit

A relatively slower growth in IT Services exports has made India ever more dependent on capital inflows and workers remittances to fund its trade and the overall current account deficit

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

IT services, IT firms
The export of IT Services was up 27.8 per cent Y-o-Y in April-July 2022 against 15.3 per cent growth in FY22

IT services are India's single biggest export and a key source of foreign exchange. But there has been a sharp decline in the IT industry’s ability to fund India’s fast-growing merchandise trade deficit and current account deficit.

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 01:37 IST

