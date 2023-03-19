JUST IN
HUL bets on health and wellbeing space as sunrise market of the future
India team an incubator for Kyndryl's apps, data and AI: Nicolas Sekkaki

"Everything we think about, we can test in India, learn from it, and also help our domestic market to grow, because we have some new skills"

Topics
Artificial intelligence | India | IT-software sector

Sourabh Lele 

Nicolas Sekkaki, general manager for applications, data and AI at Kyndryl

Kyndryl, the multinational information technology infrastructure services company created after its spin-off from IBM, is eyeing exponential growth in its applications, data and artificial intelligence business. Nicolas Sekkaki, general manager for applications, data and AI at Kyndryl, tells Sourabh Lele in an interview that India is an incubator of this growth. Edited excerpts:

Before Kyndryl was spun off from IBM in 2021, it was IBM’s infrastructure services business. How much has the applications part of your company grown since then?

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 19:49 IST

