India team an incubator for Kyndryl's apps, data and AI: Nicolas Sekkaki

Kyndryl, the multinational information technology infrastructure services company created after its spin-off from IBM, is eyeing exponential growth in its applications, data and business. Nicolas Sekkaki, general manager for applications, data and AI at Kyndryl, tells Sourabh Lele in an interview that is an incubator of this growth. Edited excerpts:



Before Kyndryl was spun off from IBM in 2021, it was IBM’s infrastructure services business. How much has the applications part of your company grown since then?

