First Citizens considering to make an offer to buy collapsed SVB: Report
Business Standard

India was world's No. 1 in handling Covid: Apollo Hospitals founder

In a Q&A, Prathap Chandra Reddy talks about the need to focus on medical tourism and medical education to meet the demand of 18 million professionals in the sector by 2030

Topics
Apollo Hospitals | Coronavirus | medical tourism

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group (Photo credit: Pratap Vinayagam)
Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group (Photo credit: Pratap Vinayagam)

With India’s healthcare sector in a pandemic-induced transformation mode, Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, believes the country should focus more on technology in its road ahead. In an interview with Shine Jacob, he talks about the need to focus on medical tourism and medical education to meet the demand of 18 million professionals in the sector by 2030.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 14:29 IST

