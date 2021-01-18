Indiabulls Real Estate net profit rises 64% to Rs 81 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate extends gain as Jhunjhunwala's firm buys stake
Indiabulls Real Estate surges 7% as Embassy Group signs merger agreement
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 76 cr net loss in September quarter
Indiabulls Group stocks under pressure; Indiabulls Housing tanks 14%
Embassy to merge assets with IBREL, create one of India's largest realtors
-
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Monday reported a 64 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.69 crore for the quarter ended December.
Its net profit was Rs 49.27 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total income was Rs 756.81 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal year, against Rs 1,317.70 crore a year ago, the Mumbai based realtor said in regulatory filing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU