IndiaMART acquires 26.01% stake in EasyEcom, invests Rs 13.3 cr

-
ALSO READ
B2B e-comm platform Indiamart's Q1 net profit rises 19% to Rs 88 cr
Indiamart Intermesh arm acquires 26.23% stake in Agillos e-com for Rs 26 cr
IndiaMART InterMESH rallies 22% in 7 days on F&O inclusion
Indian e-commerce sales could grow by up to 60%, hit $84 bn in CY21: study
Edelweiss Wealth Management planning to raise $1 bn via pre-IPo funds
-
B2B e-online marketplace IndiaMART on Thursday said it has invested about Rs 133.5 million via its wholly-owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online Pvt Ltd to acquire a 26.01 per cent stake in EasyEcom.
Edgewise Technologies - under the brand name 'EasyEcom' - offers AI-driven omnichannel inventory and warehouse management solutions to merchants. Its solutions allow merchants to allocate, track and reconcile inventory across various online and offline sales channels.
It also offers additional modules which automate other back office functions of merchants, such as shipping related payments reconciliation and returns reconciliation.
"This transaction is a part of IndiaMART's ongoing efforts to make commerce easy for Indian merchants. Merchants across India have increasingly started to realise the importance of adopting various online sales channels, and the market in itself is large and fast-growing," IndiaMART co-founder and Director Brijesh Kumar Agrawal said in a statement.
He added that EasyEcom's solutions allow MSMEs to easily manage and sell products across various sales channels.
"We understand the tremendous potential of the company to cater to major ecommerce marketplaces. Moreover, this investment is aligned with IndiaMART's long-term vision to provide a holistic ecosystem for all business needs," he said.
Punit Gupta, CEO of EasyEcom, said COVID-19 transformed the entire retail market and accelerated the digital transformation of commerce.
"We rapidly ramped up the team during the COVID lockdown 1 and grew massive 300 per cent over the next 18 months. With this Series A funding of USD 2 million from IndiaMART, we are looking forward to becoming the best in terms of providing flawless, advanced and at the same time flexible omnichannel inventory and warehouse management solutions," he added.
Funds will be deployed to further strengthen our technology and invest in marketing and expansion activities, Gupta said.
EasyEcom had raised an initial angel funding from entrepreneurs like Aneesh Reddy of Capillary Technologies and Ambarish Gupta of Knowlarity Communications. Subsequently, the company raised a growth-focused funding from an early-stage fund called Amistad Venture from the US.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU