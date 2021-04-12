Indian auto sales down 13%, industry retreats by six years in pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Here's what to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Q2 results today
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Tata Motors Q2 preview: Up to Rs 3,212 crore loss seen amid JLR's struggles
-
India’s total automobile sales fell year-on-year by 13.05 per cent to 41,289,28 units as the economy reeled under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, data from an industry association showed.
Overall volume in the domestic market, which was dragged down by two-wheelers, pushed the industry back by six years, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday in its annual sales data.
FY2020-21 was one of the worst years for the industry that reported sales in each segment touching multi-year lows. With sales of 2,711,457 units in the domestic market, the passenger vehicles touched a six-year low. Similarly, with a volume of 15,119,000 units, motorcycle and scooter sales in the domestic market, was pushed back to the FY15 volumes.
Three wheelers with unit sales of 216,000 were battered the most as volumes got dragged to a 19-year low. The commercial vehicles sales too declined to the lowest in 11-year low. The 5-year compounded annual growth rate of the overall auto industry dropped to 6 per cent against the 10-year CAGR of 2 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU