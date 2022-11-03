JUST IN
Indian Bank net profit up 12% to Rs 1,225 crore in September quarter

Public sector major Indian Bank has posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year to Rs 1,225 crore,

BS Reporter 

Public sector major Indian Bank has posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year to Rs 1,225 crore, as compared to Rs 1,089 crore during the July to September quarter of the last fiscal.

The bank’s total income for the July to September quarter of 2022-23 stood at Rs 12,538 crore as against Rs 11,440.42 crore in the same period a year ago. During the period under review, the bank’s net interest increased by 15 per cent to Rs 4684 crore from Rs 4084 crore in Q2 last year.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets during the quarter decreased by 226 basis points year-on-year to 7.30 per cent from 9.56 per cent, while its net NPA reduced by 176 bps to 1.50 per cent from 3.26 per cent in September 2021.

Total Business recorded a YoY growth of 10 per cent reaching the level of Rs 1,02,6801 crore in Q2 as against Rs 93,7202 crore during the same period last fiscal. Advances grew by 14 per cent to Rs 4,37,941 crore in September 2022 over Rs 3,85,730 crore a year ago. Growth in the RAM sector was recorded at 13 per cent of which retail and agriculture grew by 14 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. Total Deposits grew by 7 per cent to Rs 5,88,860 crore during the period.

The total provisions for bad loans were at Rs 2,404 crore in Q2, up 10 per cent from Rs 2,187 crore in the year-ago period. Fresh slippages during the period was Rs 2,379 crore, down from Rs 3,952 crore in the year- ago period.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 21:29 IST

