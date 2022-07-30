JUST IN

Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
Bank of Baroda Q1 net profit increases 79.3% to Rs 2,168 crore; NII up 12%
Godfrey Phillips India's Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore
Sundram Fasteners' net profit rises 14.5% to Rs 138.03 cr during June qtr
Apple revenues from India nearly doubled in June quarter: Tim Cook
Metro Brands posts net profit of Rs 106 cr in Q1; revenue rise two-fold
Emami Q1 net profit down 7% to Rs 72.69 crore due to high inflation
Ashok Leyland Q1 profit at Rs 68 cr Q1 on strong volumes vs year-ago loss
Piramal Enterprises Q1 net profit slips 9% to Rs 486 cr; revenue up 22%
HDFC Ltd net profit surges 22% YoY to Rs 3,668 crore in June quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

5G auction nears Rs 1.50 trn mark on Day 5; bidding to resume on Sunday

Business Standard

Indian Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 1,213 crore; total deposit up 8%

Public sector Indian Bank closed the first quarter of FY23 with net profit of Rs 1,213.44 crore, higher than what it had logged during Q1FY22

Topics
Indian Bank | Q1 results

IANS  |  Chennai 
Indian Bank
Indian Bank

Public sector Indian Bank closed the first quarter of FY23 with net profit of Rs 1,213.44 crore, higher than what it had logged during Q1FY22.

According to Indian Bank, it had earned a net profit of Rs 1,213.44 crore for the period ended June 30, up from Rs 1,181.66 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous year.

During this period, the bank's advances grew by nine per cent to Rs 425,203 crore over Rs 389,626 crore a year ago, primarily driven by the growth in the retail, agriculture, and MSME segments.

Indian Bank's total deposits grew by eight per cent to Rs 584,251 crore as compared to Rs 540,082 crore during the corresponding period a year ago.

As on June 30, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 34,573.34 crore (Rs 37,759.18 in previous period) and the net NPA at Rs 8,470.72 crore (Rs 12,652.87 crore).

--IANS

vj/sks

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Indian Bank

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 21:41 IST

`
.