Raghupati Singhania receives PHDCCI lifetime achievement award for 2022
Indian airlines revamp their in-flight menus amid intense competition

Air India latest carrier to update menu, but others have tweaked their offerings too

Topics
Indian carriers | Indian aviation | Aviation sector

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

On Sunday, 375,482 passengers travelled on domestic flights in the country, which is quite close to about 420,000 passengers that travelled daily on domestic flights before the pandemic

From croissants to Galouti kebabs and Medu vada, Indian carriers, both low-cost and full-service, are revising their in-flight menus to offer passengers a differentiated fare as competition is heating up amid the boom in air travel with the waning of Covid-19.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:45 IST

