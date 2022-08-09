JUST IN
SaaS start-up SquadStack raises Rs 140 cr in Series B funding for expansion
IT spends in good shape; see continued strength in US, EU markets: Infy CEO
GAIL to double share capital; add specialty chemicals, clean energy to biz
GAIL feels blowback from Ukraine war as former Gazprom unit cuts supplies
Airtel to launch 5G services this month, cover every town by 2024: MD
OYO acquires Denmark-based holiday home operator Bornholmske Feriehuse
HDFC gets National Housing Bank nod for merger with subsidiary bank
JSW Steel crude steel output grows 14 pc to 15.69 LT in Jul
Govt will re-evaluate airfare cap depending on ATF price movement: Scindia
Microsoft onboards ONDC to launch shopping app for Indian consumers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Tata Chemicals Q1 net profit jumps 86% to Rs 637 crore; revenue up 34%
Business Standard

Indian fintech to have $1 tn in AUM, $200 bn revenue by 2030: Report

Fintech-facilitated lending will grow by $476 billion to reach $514.6 billion in book size by 2030

Topics
assets under management | Fintech | EY Report

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

digital payments
An amount of $1 billion has been invested in digital lending

Indian fintech will grow tenfold to have $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and $200 billion in revenue by 2030, said a report on Tuesday.

The digital lending market, with a $515 billion book size by 2030, will shape much of this growth, said the report called ‘$1 Tn India FinTech Opportunity’ released by Chiratae Ventures in collaboration with Ernst and Young (EY).

India had 21 fintech unicorns (a company valued at $1 billion or more) as of March 2022. A collaborative ecosystem is driving fintech growth, which is supported by government initiatives like Digital India, Smart City, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), said the report.

An amount of $1 billion has been invested in digital lending. Fintech-facilitated lending will grow by $476 billion to reach $514.6 billion in book size by 2030.

“The Indian Fintech market has been a formidable global force, contributing to the largest share of unicorns in India. We have been a technology first investor believing in the power of both data and technology,” said Sudhir Sethi, founder and chairperson of Chiratae Ventures.

The report said that 'buy now pay late’' has become mainstream and is emerging strongly in B2C and B2B payments spaces. Co-lending will emerge as a preferred model that supports lending partners to mitigate risk exposure. New asset classes, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens will also continue to attract investor interest, as fintech companies assist traditionally underserved customers.

“India is recognized as a strong FinTech hub globally and is increasingly becoming a talent destination for fintech businesses. We are glad to partner with Chiratae Ventures and delve into the emerging trends in regulatory innovation, technology advancements, new business models, industry convergence, and inclusive digital financial services in the Indian fintech space,” said Rajiv Memani, chairman and managing partner, EY India.
Read our full coverage on assets under management

First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 20:17 IST

`
.