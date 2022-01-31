Indian Oil Corp reports over 19% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 5,861 crore

Ltd, the country's top refiner, on Monday reported a 19.2% rise in its third-quarter net profit, buoyed by higher gross refining margins.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of Rs 5,861 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31 and declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 35% to Rs 1.97 trillion.

IOC also said its gross refining margin, profit from converting a barrel of oil into refined products, was at $8.52 per barrel for April-December, compared with $2.96 per barrel a year ago.

The refiner, along with its unit Chennai Petroleum, controls about a third of India's five-million-barrels-per-day refining capacity.

