Indian Oil Corp to supply fuels to Sri Lanka in 4-5 month deal

(IOC), the country's top refiner and fuel retailer, will supply 12-13 fuel cargoes to to help the island nation facing an energy crisis, the Indian company said in a statement to Reuters.

IOC said it will supply gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to over the next 4-5 months.

"The supplies shall be made under a $500 million line of credit extended by the government of India to for purchase of fuels," it said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)