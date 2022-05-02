Indian Oil launches methanol-blended petrol on pilot basis in Assam

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil prices can hit $100 a barrel in 2022, say analysts
Brent crude breaches $111 mark, highest in 8 yrs, amid Ukraine war
India to release 5 mn barrels of crude from reserves in bid to cool prices
Oil prices rise over 2% despite big US crude stock build
Cong flays Centre over 'unabated' fuel price hikes, dubs it 'extortion'
-
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) rolled out M15 petrol -- 15 per cent blend of methanol with petrol -- on a pilot basis in Assam's Tinsukia district.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli launched the M15 petrol in the presence of Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat and IOC chairman SM Vaidya on Saturday.
Teli said that blending fuel with methanol will provide respite from the rising prices.
"Pilot rollout of M15 is a stepping stone towards achieving fuel independence and reducing the import burden," he said.
Steps are being taken by IOC to make India self-sufficient in energy, he added. The pilot rollout was done in Tinsukia by the company due to the ready availability of methanol, which is being manufactured by Assam Petrochemical Ltd in the vicinity of Digboi refinery, said an official statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU