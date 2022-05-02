Indian Oil launches methanol-blended petrol on pilot basis in Assam

(IOC) rolled out M15 petrol -- 15 per cent blend of methanol with petrol -- on a pilot basis in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli launched the M15 petrol in the presence of Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat and IOC chairman SM Vaidya on Saturday.

Teli said that blending fuel with methanol will provide respite from the rising prices.

"Pilot rollout of M15 is a stepping stone towards achieving fuel independence and reducing the import burden," he said.

Steps are being taken by IOC to make India self-sufficient in energy, he added. The pilot rollout was done in Tinsukia by the company due to the ready availability of methanol, which is being manufactured by Assam Petrochemical Ltd in the vicinity of Digboi refinery, said an official statement.

