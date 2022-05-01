Securonix gets investments from Capital One, Wipro Ventures and others

-
Software-as-a-service firm Securonix on Sunday said it raised fresh investments from Capital One Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Verizon Ventures and Wipro Ventures.
These strategic investments will allow Securonix to build and expand relationships with existing customers and partners as it continues to set the standard for cloud-native security analytics and operations, the company said in a statement.
"The collection of strategic investments and technology partnerships will open new doors for Securonix with broader solution offerings, expanded global footprint, and accelerate our trajectory as one of cyber security's next great companies," said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Securonix.
Over the past 12 months, Securonix claims to have grown its SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) business by more than 100 per cent.
"We are excited to be investors in Securonix and look forward to playing a significant role in their continued global expansion," Tony Buffomante, SVP and Global Head, Wipro Cybersecurity & Risk, said.
The company had earlier raised over USD 1 billion from Vista Equity Partners.
