Indian Oil may form subsidiary for retail assets to unlock value

-
ALSO READ
Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback
Attractive LNG prices to boost India's plan on gas-based economy
Govt expects global oil majors will join race for $6.5-bn BPCL sale
Indian Oil Corporation profit doubles in Q3 on inventory gains
Oil declines 2% as China coronavirus cases trigger clampdowns
-
Indian Oil Corp could create a subsidiary for its retail assets to help unlock value, the head of finance at India's largest refiner said on Tuesday, a day after the government announced plans to monetise IOC's pipeline assets.
"Presently it is not on our radar but a possibility of any such thing to unlock the value cannot be ruled out," Sandeep Kumar Gupta said on an analysts call when asked if IOC plans to hive off its fuel retailing business into a separate company.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget for fiscal year from April, announced plan to monetise oil and gas pipeline assets of IOC, gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Shares of IOC fell 27.6% in 2020, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 14.9%.
IOC operates a pipeline network of 14,600 kilometres with a capacity to transport 94.42 million tonnes per annum of crude and fuels and 21.69 million cubic metres per day of gas.
The company has not yet decided on how to monetise its pipeline assets, Gupta said, adding IOC would keep control of them as they are critical for its operations and link ports and fuel storage depots with refineries.
"One model could be InvIt (infrastructure investment trusts) and it is not necessary we do 100% stake sale of our (pipeline) assets together," he said.
IOC may initially sell stakes in one or two pipelines, he said.
The company would use proceeds of the stake sale on new projects such as petrochemicals, renewable energy and hydrogen production.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU