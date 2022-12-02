JUST IN
Indian Oil plans to upgrade supply locations, aviation fuel station in Goa
Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows
NMDC records 8% jump in iron ore production at 3.61 Mn tonnes in November
Centre finalises easy template for online filing of consumer complaints
Softbank halves stake in Policy Bazaar parent, mops up Rs 1,043 crore
Centre tells fertiliser companies, states to promote Nano urea use
Start-ups line up for space glory, but still very far from 'SpaceX moment'
Flipkart, Polygon partner to speed up Web3 & Metaverse e-commerce use-cases
Tepid demand for cyber insurance policies despite steep rise in attacks
Reliance Infra moves SC against DMRC for payment of Rs 4,500 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows
Business Standard

Indian Oil plans to upgrade supply locations, aviation fuel station in Goa

Indian Oil Corporation plans to invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and aviation fuel station in the coastal state, a senior company official said

Topics
Indian Oil | Crude Oil | Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Indian Oil Corporation plans to invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and aviation fuel station in the coastal state, a senior company official said.

Anirban Ghosh, Executive Director and State Head of Maharashtra and Goa State Office, told reporters that the Indian Oil Company had the highest market share of 38.1 per cent and sold 256.4 TMT of petrol, oil and lubricant products in Goa in 2021-22.

He said that in the current Financial Year, the Indian Oil will invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and Aviation Fuel station. Ghosh added that the investment in the development of new retail outlets and upgradation of old ones for the fiscal 2022-23 is Rs 5.50 crore.

He said that Indian Oil has a network of 38 retail outlets in the state, ensuring uninterrupted POL supplies at all times. There are five distributors of Indian Oil LPG in the state, Ghosh added.

Ghosh said that the contribution to the exchequer of Goa has been Rs 438.58 crores which includes Value Added Tax and Green Cess and during the last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Oil

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 21:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.