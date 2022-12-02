Indian Oil plans to upgrade supply locations, aviation fuel station in Goa

Corporation plans to invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and aviation fuel station in the coastal state, a senior company official said.

Anirban Ghosh, Executive Director and State Head of Maharashtra and State Office, told reporters that the Company had the highest market share of 38.1 per cent and sold 256.4 TMT of petrol, oil and lubricant products in in 2021-22.

He said that in the current Financial Year, the will invest Rs 6 crore on the upgradation of supply locations and Aviation Fuel station. Ghosh added that the investment in the development of new retail outlets and upgradation of old ones for the fiscal 2022-23 is Rs 5.50 crore.

He said that Indian Oil has a network of 38 retail outlets in the state, ensuring uninterrupted POL supplies at all times. There are five distributors of Indian Oil LPG in the state, Ghosh added.

Ghosh said that the contribution to the exchequer of has been Rs 438.58 crores which includes Value Added Tax and Green Cess and during the last fiscal.

