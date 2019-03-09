Indian start-ups mopped up $7 bn from PEs, VCs in 2018, says EY report

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

E-commerce and consumer internet companies raised over $7 billion in private equity and venture capital in 2018, according to a latest EY report.

The report highlights that majority of the funding is towards building supply chain, expanding into new segments, global expansion, acquisition or consolidation, and bringing innovative product offerings to the market.


Of all companies, start-ups like OYO, Swiggy, Byjus, Paytm Mall, Pine Labs, Zomato, Udaan, PolicyBazaar and CureFit have collectively raised the lion's share ($4.6 billion in 2018) of the total investments into this segment.

Deals that stood out include - Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart of $16 billion, Alibaba's investment in BigBasket and Paytm, Tencent's investment in Dream11, and Naspers investment in Byjus and Swiggy.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 01:46 IST

