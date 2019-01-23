JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Byju's eyeing 270% jump in revenues at Rs 1,400 crore in the current fiscal
Business Standard

IndianOil signs Rs 16,641 cr MoU with Tamil Nadu at Global Investors Meet

PSU major plans to ramp up retail outlet network in the state, upgrade storage and fuel handling; two mega gas distribution projects on anvil

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

oil

Energy major IndianOil Corporation, is planning to invest as much as Rs 16,641 crore in Tamil Nadu. The PSU company signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect on Wednesday, with the state government at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai.

R Sitharthan, Executive Director (I/c) and State Head for IndianOil (Tamil Nadu & Puducherry) signed an MoU with Tamil Nadu for an investment of Rs 7,941 crore over the next five years.

The commitment is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for 9,200 people and indirect employment for around 10,600.

IndianOil would also invest Rs 5,100 crore on its retail outlet network (Petrol Bunk) expansion, which would generate direct and indirect employment for 9,000 people each.

The company also plans to upgrade its storage infrastructure and fuel handling facilities over the next three years at its POL (Petrol Oil & Lubricant) Terminals in Tamil Nadu, at an investment of Rs 1,824 crore and indirect employment potential for 1,000 persons.

Other investments by IndianOil include Rs 214 crore towards LPG infrastructure augmentation, Rs 803 crore for modernisation and capacity enhancement of its Ennore Lube Complex which would generate direct employment opportunity for 200 persons and indirect employment for about 100.

The company's pipeline division will invest Rs 8,700 crore in two mega gas distribution projects in Tamil Nadu.
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements