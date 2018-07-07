IndiGo, GoAir find no defects after visual inspections of 50 PW engines

and GoAir have carried out "visual inspections" of a total of 50 engines powering their neo in the last fortnight but no abnormalities were detected, a senior official said on Saturday.

The visual inspections were done after US regulator FAA issued an airworthiness directive on June 26 to check for possible engine fan hub damage of certain P&W engines.

and GoAir, operating neo fleet with P&W engines, have been facing engine issues in these that even forced grounding of many planes.

A senior official at the of Civil (DGCA) said no abnormalities were found during visual inspection of a total of 50 affected P&W engines.

"In compliance with AD (Airworthiness Directive), has carried out one time inspection of 34 affected engines and GoAir carried out inspection on 16 affected engines.

"No abnormality has been observed with these engines fitted on being operated by Indigo and GoAir," the official old PTI.

A GoAir said it completed the required inspections in response to the FAA directive immediately upon receiving the information and that "there were no findings".

Queries sent in relation to FAA directive to IndiGo remained unanswered.

On June 26, the Federal Administration (FAA) issued a directive for PW1100 engines fitted on A320

"The AD calls for one-time visual inspection of engine fan hub for damage, and removal of parts if damage or defects are found that are outside the serviceable limits.

"This AD was prompted by reports of damage to engine fan hub," the official said.

IndiGo and GoAir have 36 and 17 A320 neos, respectively, and all are powered by P&W engines.

Earlier this week, IndiGo had to ground an A320 neo plane due to P&W engine issue.

The FAA is scheduled to conduct an audit of the DGCA from July third week.