IndiGo operated over 800 international charter flights in last 3 months

IndiGo on Wednesday said it operated more than 800 international charter flights during the last three months to repatriate 1.5 lakh passengers.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, international charter flights can operate as usual with the permission of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a press release, the airline said it operated charter flights from the Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and from other Asian nations like Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong special administrative region (SAR).

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to have successfully operated over 800 in almost under 3 months, including passenger charters and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission."



Apart from charter flights under the mission, airlines can also operate special under separate bilateral air bubble arrangements that India has signed with various countries like the US, the UK, Germany and France.

Under a bilateral bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate special with certain restrictions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)