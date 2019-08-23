IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal says he will support resolution on expanding board

A co-founder of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, said Friday he has decided to vote in support of a resolution to amend the company's Articles of Association, signaling a patch up with another co-founder, Rahul Bhatia.

Gangwal in July alleged violation of corporate governance rules at parent company Ltd and asked India's stock market regulator and the corporate affairs ministry to intervene. He had said he would oppose the resolutions to increase the board size of the company.

Gangwal’s complaint's centered aroud Bhatia-controlled IGE Group’s significant controlling rights over IndiGo, which he alleged allows them to carry out “questionable” transactions. He particularly flagged Indigo's related party transactions.

Gangwal's statement on Friday appeared to be seeking reconciliation ahead of IndiGo's annual general meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

"The board also has now approved a new related party transaction policy and to close an open issue if the Articles of Association are amended at the August 27 AGM to increase the Board size to 10 Directors. In light of this positive and important development, I will be supporting the proposed changes to the Articles," he said.

"While much work lies ahead, including mending some fences and the regulators completing their investigation on the governance issues raised with them, it is gratifying to see progress towards better governance," Gangwal said.

Gangwal owns 37 per cent in the airline and without his support any resolution to change the Articles of Association will not succeeded as that requires assent of 75 per cent of the shareholders.

Gangwal’s refusal to back the resolution, agreed at a July 20 board meeting, hinged on the fact that during the transition period of expansion of the board, there will be a few months when the company will have less than four independent directors due to retirement and resignation.