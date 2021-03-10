IndiGo, SpiceJet had on-time performance of 93.7%, 76.9% in Jan: Puri

-
IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir had on-time performance (OTP) of 93.7 per cent, 76.9 per cent and 72.8 per cent, respectively, in January this year, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
IndiGo's OTP was highest among the three airlines in November and December last year too, stated data presented by Puri in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
IndiGo's on-time performance in November and December 2020 was 97.5 per cent and 94.7 per cent, respectively, the minister mentioned.
While SpiceJet's OTP was 91.7 per cent and 79.2 per cent in these two months, GoAir's on-time performance was 84 per cent and 77.8 per cent, he added.
The minister also presented data about the flights cancelled by the aforesaid three airlines.
IndiGo cancelled 1.29 per cent, 1.36 per cent and 1.35 per cent flights in November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021, respectively, he noted.
SpiceJet cancelled 1.14 per cent, 1.57 per cent and 2.3 per cent flights, while GoAir cancelled 0 per cent, 0.47 per cent and 1.59 per cent flights in these three months, he added.
Currently, IndiGo has around 54 per cent share in domestic market in terms of passenger numbers, while SpiceJet and GoAir have around 13 per cent and 8.2 per cent share, as per aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
