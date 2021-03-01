United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report

-
United Airlines Holdings Inc is adding 25 aircraft to its order for Boeing's 737 MAX jet, bringing its total to 180 in the coming years, the New York Times reported on Monday.
The airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
