United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report

This brings its total to 180 in the coming years

Reuters 

Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime due to 737 MAX, virus impacts
United Airlines Holdings Inc is adding 25 aircraft to its order for Boeing's 737 MAX jet, bringing its total to 180 in the coming years, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

First Published: Mon, March 01 2021. 19:31 IST

