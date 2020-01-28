IndiGo tells pilots, crew to wear masks, avoid public places in East Asia

IndiGo has advised all its pilots and cabin crew to wear masks and avoid public places during layover in Thailand, China, Vietnam and Singapore.

Cabin crew have been asked to wear masks throughout their flights to Hong Kong and China as well. Crew will have to perform in-flight duties wearing them.

The instruction has been issued by IndiGo following the outbreak of deadly in the city of Wuhan in central China. Air India, however, has not yet issued any instruction to flight attendants to wear masks.

IndiGo has daily flights to Chengdu and Guangzhou in China and Hong Kong. Additionally, it flies to other destinations in South East Asia. Pilots have been asked to wear the masks all times while on ground. However, pilots have been advised not to wear them while flying.

IndiGo did not respond to an email query.

In post result conference call, IndiGo management said it is monitoring the situation closely and has seen passenger cancellations in last few days.

Airlines and airports around the world are taking precautions to contain the spread of virus. To facilitate early isolation airline crew have been instructed to make announcements on board requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and earlier travel to Wuhan to self declare at the port arrival.