Business Standard

Indira IVF to invest Rs 60 cr for diagnostics foray over next 5 years

Fertility treatments chain Indira IVF announced a foray into the diagnostics sector with a Rs 60 crore investment over next five years

Topics
Infertility | Diagnostics

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

fertility clinics

Fertility treatments chain Indira IVF on Tuesday announced a foray into the diagnostics sector with a Rs 60 crore investment over the next five years.

The city-based company, which claims to India's largest fertility treatments chain, plans to offer pathology tests catering to the needs of women and children, as per an official statement.

It plans to have over 30 laboratories by FY24, which will include centres in Lucknow, Patna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Jaipur, Varanasi, Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru, it said.

The TA Associates-backed chain plans to invest Rs 50-60 crore for Indira Pathlabs over next five years which may even exceed depending on future plans and opportunities, the statement said.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 23:12 IST

