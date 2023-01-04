JUST IN
Indus Towers appoints Prachur Sah as MD & CEO, to suceed Bimal Dayal
Switch Mobility, 2 others bag $362-million e-bus contracts by CESL: Repor
Microsoft, NIELIT team up to train youth in cybersecurity skills for jobs
Varun Beverages, ABB India rise to MFs' largecap bucket after strong run-up
Delhi HC restrains firm from using Swiss Military symbol in trademark case
Operational losses of OMCs expected to shrink in Q3, say analysts
Nexus Venture to raise $700 mn fund to bet on domestic, US tech startups
Global macro headwinds may moderate growth for Indian IT industry: Icra
RBI lifts ban on M&M Finance for outsourcing recovery, repossession agents
Delhi govt refuses to participate in arbitral award payment to RInfra
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Switch Mobility, 2 others bag $362-million e-bus contracts by CESL: Repor
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indus Towers appoints Prachur Sah as MD & CEO, to suceed Bimal Dayal

Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Wednesday said it has appointed Prachur Sah as managing director and chief executive officer of the company with effect from January 3, 2023

Topics
Companies | telecom sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers
Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers | Photo: Linkedin

Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Wednesday said it has appointed Prachur Sah as managing director and chief executive officer of the company with effect from January 3, 2023.

The position had been vacant since the resignation of Bimal Dayal in July.

Prior to his appointment as MD and CEO of Indus Towers, Sah led the oil and gas vertical of Vedanta, Cairn.

At Vedanta, he was instrumental in leading the next phase of organizational growth with a focus on delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, etc.

"As India enters the 5G era, Indus Towers stands to play a crucial role in partnership with various stakeholders including mobile operators," Sah said.

He was previously associated with Schlumberger for close to 18 years in various roles including Managing Director of South Asia region, leadership positions in line management, HR, safety, marketing across the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, India, and the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Companies

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU