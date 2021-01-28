Indus Towers posts consolidated profit of Rs 1,360 cr in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone lenders approve merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel
Bharti Infratel gains 7% after it completes merger with Indus Towers
Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merge; VIL gets Rs 3,760 cr for Indus holding
Bharti Infratel to go ahead with long delayed merger with Indus Towers
Bharti Infratel gets nod to change its name to Indus Towers post merger
-
The country's largest mobile tower company Indus Towers on Thursday posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,360 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
Indus Towers, formerly Bharti Infratel, had reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,331 crore in the same period a year ago.
Indus Towers merged with Bharti Infratel Limited on November 19, hence the financial performance of the company is not comparable with the past period, it added.
Consolidated revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 6,736 crore. The company had clocked a revenue of Rs 6,443 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.
"This was a milestone quarter for the Company with the completion of merger between Bharti Infratel Limited and erstwhile Indus Towers.
"Operationally, we have witnessed strong network rollouts across the country and the Company has reported its highest ever net tower additions in a quarter," Indus Towers Managing Director and CEO Bimal Dayal said in a statement.
The total mobile tower base of the company at the end of the reported quarter stood at 1,75,510.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU