Tata Chemicals consolidated Q3 PAT down 3.66% to Rs 160.85 crore

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel inks deal with Workers' Union to pay annual bonus to employees
Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 16,000-cr buyback offer to open on Dec 18
Tata Sons buys shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR via open market
Lupin appoints K B S Anand, Punita Kumar Sinha as independent directors
Blame game begins between MSETCL, Tata Power over Mumbai power outage
-
Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a 3.66 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 160.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.
The company's PAT stood at Rs 166.97 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Tata Chemicals said in a statement.
Income from operations on a consolidated basis dipped 0.7 per cent to Rs 2,606 crore as compared to Rs 2,623 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
"During Q3, we have witnessed sequential improvement in demand, even as we navigate the margin pressures through agile execution of cost efficiencies.
"While we are focusing on business continuity, the health and safety of our employees and partners still remain our priority," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.
In the coming quarters, the company expects a greater recovery in production and demand, given the commencement of the vaccination drive in India, he added.
"Our business strategy going forward will be scaling up the value chain across our verticals with increased efforts towards R&D and innovation," Mukundan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU