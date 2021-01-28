JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

RattanIndia Power reports Rs 66 crore loss in December quarter

United Breweries Q3 consolidated net profit up 19% to Rs 127 cr
Business Standard

KPIT Tech reports marginal rise to Rs 42.9 crore in December quarter

Auto industry-focused IT firm KPIT Technologies on Thursday reported a marginal rise in December quarter net at Rs 42.9 crore as against Rs 40.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Topics
KPIT Technologies | Indian companies | Auto industry

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Auto industry-focused IT firm KPIT Technologies on Thursday reported a marginal rise in December quarter net at Rs 42.9 crore as against Rs 40.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Its performance on both revenue and profit front showed a significant improvement if compared with the preceding September quarter, when the impact of the pandemic was highest, its co-founder and chief executive Kishor Patil told PTI.

The overall revenues for the reporting quarter came at Rs 517 crore, as against Rs 485 crore in the September 2020 quarter and Rs 550 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit margin expanded to 15.7 per cent as against 14.3 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 13.4 per cent in the three months to December 2019.

Patil said the margins were up because of productivity gains, higher operational efficiencies and revenue growth.

The company also downsized its human resources, and closed the quarter with a headcount of 6,152 employees as against 7,303 in the year-ago period and 6,630 in the September quarter.

Patil said KPIT has cut the "bottom blocks" earlier than normal, leading to the cut in the overall employee base. He said it will be hiring up to 700 freshers from campuses over the next two quarters.

Armed with a net cash of over Rs 620 crore, the company is looking at a few niche acquisitions at present and will also look at increasing the payout to shareholders over the future, Patil said.

He, however, added that things are not completely back to normal for the company because of the troubles faced by the auto sector, but expressed satisfaction with its performance.

Its revenues for the second half of the ongoing fiscal will be better than the same for the first half, Patil said, adding the operating profits will also show a similar trend.

The KPIT scrip closed 2.50 er cent down at Rs 132.85 on the BSE, as against 1.13 per cent correction on the benchmark on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 28 2021. 21:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.