Info Edge acquires 76% stake in online dating firm Aisle for Rs 91 crore

-
ALSO READ
Hiring activity grew by 26% YoY in November: Naukri.com jobs index
Info Edge can't sell Rs 25,000-cr holdings in Zomato, PB Fintech for a year
Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani on his investment plans and more
Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Naukri, ONGC, Hindalco, Nalco, SpiceJet, Coal India
Short-term bias for Nifty seems weak, says Subash Gangadharan
-
IT company Info Edge, which owns platforms such as Naukri.com and Jeevansathi, has acquired a 76 per cent stake in online dating company Aisle Network for Rs 91 crore, a regulatory filing said Friday.
Aisle runs multiple dating platforms on the web and mobile apps- Aisle, Anbe, Arike and HeyDil which allow users to browse through profiles of other users with the intent of finding their suitable partner.
"The company (Info Edge) has agreed to acquire 21,483 shares comprising 11,699 compulsory convertible preference shares and 9,784 equity shares via mix of primary infusion and secondary purchase.
"The aggregate shareholding of the company, post this investment, in the said entity would be about 76 per cent on a fully converted and diluted basis," the filing said.
According to the filing, the acquisition has been completed immediately. Aisle had a turnover of Rs 7.56 crore in 2020-21, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU