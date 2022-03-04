Ukraine: ArcelorMittal halts steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih

PRI COM ECO ESPL NAT .NEWDELHI DCM46 BIZ-UKRAINE-ARCELORMITAL halts production at Kryvyi Rih in New Delhi, Mar 4 (PT) Global steel giant has stopped production at its Kryvyi Rih facility in amid the ongoing conflict between the eastern European country and Russia. In a statement, ArcelorMittal, which is owned by Indian-origin industrialist Lakshmi N Mittal, said "the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, (has been taken) in order to ensure the safety and security of our people and assets." The company has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum (approximately one-third of its normal production levels), the company said in the statement issued on Thursday. The steelmaker further said it is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to its employees and the entire Ukrainian population. Luxembourg-headquartered is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries. In India, the company runs a steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat in a joint venture with Japan-based Nippon Steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)