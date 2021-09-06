TSSC, BetterPlace tie up to facilitate frontline hiring for telecom sector

-
-
Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and blue-collar workforce hiring platform BetterPlace have signed an initial pact to facilitate placement of workers for various job roles.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) is aimed at facilitating the placement of candidates for job roles in the ICT domain, with targeted placements in upcoming job roles like 5G, drone technology, etc as well as job roles to bridge the industry skill gap.
TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said the scope of this partnership will go beyond government skill development programmes and paid programmes by TSSC, a statement said.
"We plan to place candidates from various locations and educational backgrounds through the BetterPlace database. Our combined aim is to organize job fairs targeting various skill requirements within the industry and tackle geographical segments in our country.
"The next wave of telecom will require an additional frontline workforce and we hope to fulfil this demand," Bali said.
BetterPlace will conduct placement drives on behalf of TSSC via its online portal for community building of trained workforce professionals.
TSSC will leverage the BetterPlace database of candidates to create awareness about the telecom sector job roles and government skill programmes.
"TSSC understands industry requirements through its years of experience, and we will use our online platform to create opportunities catering to industry and candidate interests," BetterPlace CEO Pravin Agarwala said.
TSSC has created its own job portal TelcoJobs for frontline workforce employment in the ICT domain.
"Further, the MoU outlines future job fairs in rural as well as urban areas. This will be conducted via BetterPlace's tech platform with a focus on the B2C community," the statement said.
