Infosys BPM plans to hire 400 skilled workers in Costa Rica

BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, announced plans to hire 400 skilled customer services workers in Costa Rica.

In line with Infosys’ global mission to develop tomorrow’s workforce through continuous learning and upskilling, BPM will provide critical training and growth opportunities to new hires to help ensure success in their respective roles. This will also contribute to the long-term digital aspirations of the Costa Rican government and its citizens.

BPM in Costa Rica currently has a skilled workforce of more than 300 people across a diverse portfolio of services, including sales and fulfillment, sourcing and procurement, customer services, legal process management, human resource outsourcing, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The 400 new employees will be hired at multiple job levels and will be distributed across these service lines, with a primary focus on customer service.

The company will collaborate with CINDE, the Costa Rica Investment Promotion Agency which is a private, non-political, and nonprofit organization dedicated to driving sustainable productivity and investment with a purpose, to leverage its business ecosystem in the region and recruit top talent for the new roles.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & Managing Director, Infosys BPM, said, “ is committed to growing its operations in Costa Rica and helping generate new employment opportunities in the country. Costa Rica, with its proximity to the US, friendly business policies, conducive infrastructure, and quality of talent, presents a stellar opportunity for us to grow our presence in Latin America. This will be another significant step in our continual journey to deliver digital transformation for our clients through digital technology and human-ware, based on the solid foundation of business domain expertise, design thinking, and empathy.”

The announcement is part of Infosys BPM’s strategy to enhance its portfolio of international clients and overall business growth. This is in line with its expansion plans in Costa Rica and the overall focus on enhancing communities in which the company operates.