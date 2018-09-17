Infosys doubles investment in TidalScale to $3 mn through Innovation Fund

IT company on Monday said it has doubled its in US-based software firm by putting in an additional $1.5 million (around Rs 110 million) through the

" ..has made an additional of $1.5 million through the Infosys in Inc, the company at the heart of the software-defined server revolution," the Indian software major said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-headquarterd company had previously invested $1.5 million in Inc in 2016.

TidalScale has developed software-defined servers that deliver in-memory performance at any scale, are self-optimising, use standard hardware and are compatible with all applications and operating systems.

"We are excited to further strengthen our relationship with TidalScale. Their ground-breaking software defined server technology addresses a key challenge that many enterprises face - to rapidly increase the return on their existing investments in technology infrastructure assets," Deepak Padaki, executive vice president, Infosys, said.



The is expected to be completed by September 28, 2018 subject to necessary approvals, the statement said.

"At TidalScale, our focus is to solve problems that until now were difficult or impossible to tackle using the usual approaches to scaling. We are excited that Infosys so enthusiastically shares our vision," Gary Smerdon, President and CEO, TidalScale, said.