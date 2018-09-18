Infosys loses arbitration, will have to pay ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal Rs 122 mn

JUST IN
Arbitral tribunal turns down counter-claim for refund of the Rs 52 million previously paid to Bansal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Infosys
File photo of a signage of Infosys at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru | Photo: Reuters

Infosys Technologies will have to pay its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal a sum of Rs 121.7 million, along with interest, after he information technology services major lost its arbitration battle against Bansal.

The former CFO had taken Infosys to arbitration over the issue of the company holding back his severance pay of Rs 170 million. Infosys, for its part, had sought from its former employee a refund of the Rs 52 million that had been previously paid to him, besides damages.

“The arbitral tribunal has communicated its decision in the arbitration proceedings in relation to the severance agreement between the company and its former CFO, Mr Rajiv Bansal. Per the award, Infosys is required to pay Mr Bansal the outstanding severance amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest. While the award acknowledges that Infosys had bona fide disputes, its counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crore and damages, has been rejected. The arbitral award is confidential,” the company said in an announcement to stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Infosys added that it would take legal advice for necessary actions to be undertaken in respect of the award.
First Published: Tue, September 18 2018. 12:31 IST

