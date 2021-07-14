Infosys Q1 net profit rises 23%; company hikes FY22 revenue guidance

-
Infosys Q1 FY22 numbers look like a balancing act, but a hike in its annual revenue guidance signals for a robust growth for the industry. The company hiked its annual revenue growth rate for FY22 to 14-16 per cent. It had guided for 12-14 per cent revenue growth for FY22 in Q4 of FY21.
Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,195 crore for the first quarter of FY22, up 23 per cent on an annual basis, and up 2.3 per cent sequentially. Revenue for the quarter rose by 17.9 per cent YoY, at Rs 45,411 crore and revenue grew by six per cent sequentially.
“We grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 per cent YoY and 4.8 per cent QoQ in constant currency. I am proud of our employees, who as ‘One Infosys’ demonstrate resilience and commitment in delivering for our clients. This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to 14-16 per cent,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.
The company said that the growth was brad based with seven out of its eight verticals clocking in 20 per cent YoY growth. The company had a TCV of $2.6 billion for the quarter. The company has 22 large deals, of which nine were from the BFS segment, and four each from retail and utility services.
Attrition at the company continues to rise. For the quarter, it was at 13.9 per cent, up from 10.9 per cent in Q4 FY21. U B Pravin Rao, COO said while it is a concern, he added that it is the reflection of market conditions. “We are taking steps to keep up with the supply side. We have hired 8,000 associates this quarter. We are also increasing our global campus hiring to 35,000. This quarter we've added 10,000 and the rest will be spread across the three quarters,” he said.
The company also clarified that it is working with the government to repair the glitches on the IT portal. “So far 800,000-1,000,000 people have accessed the portal for ITR filing. We still have to address incremental issues,” said Rao.
