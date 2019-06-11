Infosys sets up experience design and innovation studio in London

-
India's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Monday said it has set up an experience design and innovation studio in Shoreditch, London.
The facility will provide space for Infosys and its clients to ideate, collaborate and innovate together by combining design and the latest technology offerings, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality, Internet of Things and 5G, Infosys said in a statement.
The studio is designed to enable co-creation and co-innovation between Infosys and its clients at both speed and scale, it added.
"The studio will hire and scale talent with capabilities in experience design, innovation strategy and customer-centric technologies, and will focus on the development of emerging technologies for use in a wide range of UK businesses, including those in financial services, manufacturing, retail and telecom," it said.
The studio, covering 20,000 ft with capacity for 250 employees, has a wellness zone, a usability lab and a range of creative spaces. It will also provide local start-ups the opportunity to showcase their products to clients.
In addition, Infosys also announced a new academic and research partnership with King's College London.
