JUST IN
Thibault Cuny, MD & CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia quits over health issues
Lawmaker Karti P Chidambaram asks ICAI to investigate Byju's finances
Tata Capital will look to cross-sell within the group: MD & CEO Sabharwal
ESG and net zero emissions gaining momentum among realty developers
Tata Steel says actively engaged with UK govt for financial support for biz
Online drives video industry's growth; YouTube, TikTok to lead content mkt
Working on second phase of single window approval system: DPIIT Secy
Discoms' aggregate loss rises 66% to Rs 50,281 cr in 2020-21: Report
Sports is the new OTT game in town as everyone needs it to build a business
Infosys runs 'Accelerate' to avert moonlighting, says it supports learning
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Instagram introduces new age verification feature for users in India
Business Standard

Infosys shares jump 4% on strong quarterly earnings, net profit up 11%

Shares of Infosys climbed 4 per cent on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter and announced buyback of shares

Topics
Infosys  | Q2 results | Infosys stock

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Shares of Infosys climbed 4 per cent on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter and announced buyback of shares.

Shares of the company went higher by 3.82 per cent to settle at Rs 1,474.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.22 per cent to Rs 1,494.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.02 per cent to end at Rs 1,477.

It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty components.

The company's market valuation jumped Rs 22,878.82 crore to Rs 6,20,254.82 crore.

In traded volume terms, 5.20 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.49 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Other IT stocks like HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra also ended higher.

The 30-share BSE index jumped 684.64 points or 1.20 per cent to at 57,919.97 points.

On Thursday, Infosys reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,021 crore for the September quarter and announced buyback of shares worth Rs 9,300 crore.

The company also raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 15-16 per cent, pushing the forecast towards the higher end of previously-projected 14-16 per cent band, buoyed by "strong large deals pipeline" and good demand momentum despite global macroeconomic concerns.

Infosys board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share. The interim dividend payout will be about Rs 6,940 crore.

"An important takeaway from IT results announced so far is that the segment is doing well and the management commentary is optimistic," according to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.