Tata Capital will look to cross-sell within the group: MD & CEO Sabharwal

The past few years have been tough for non-banking financial (NBFCs). Changes on the regulatory front, with the Reserve Bank of India aligning NBFCs’ oversight norms with that of banks, funding concerns, and pandemic-related credit quality concerns took a toll on the sector. All this is very much in the past, says Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Capital, in an interview with Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts: