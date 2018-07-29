26% of RIL April-June qtr revenue, 21% pre-tax profit come from consumer

With netting as much as 26 per cent of its Rs 1.41 trillion revenue and 21 per cent of its pre-tax profit from the retail and telecom verticals in the June quarter, chairman Mukesh Ambanis plan to convert the oil-to-telecom conglomerate into a consumer company over the next decade may be closer than the target.

During the June quarter, as much as Rs 365.81 billion of its consolidate income of Rs 1.41 billion came in from its retail, telecom and media businesses. It helped also report a record net income Rs 94.59 billion which rose 17.9 per cent over the previous year.

Thanks to a massive spurt in oil prices, its revenue jumped 56.5 per cent to Rs 1.41 billion. Of this more than doubled its revenue at Rs 258.9 billion, while Jio reported 13.8 per cent rise in revenue at Rs 95.67 billion, and the media business reported a revenue of Rs 11.24 billion.

"As much as 21 per cent of our pre-tax revenue came in from the consumer/retail business including oil marketing, according to group deputy financial officer V Srikanth.

The diesel and petrol retailing business is billed under and chipped in 12 per cent of the pre-tax profit, he added.

In terms of consolidated pre-tax profit which stood at Rs 224.49 billion for the June quarter, contributed 4.76 per cent at Rs 10.69 billion which was a massive 266 per cent jump from last year, and Jio chipped in Rs 31.47 billion or a tad over 14 per cent while media business failed the show with a Rs 700 million loss.

Together these retail and Jio, the two key consumer facing businesses--contributed 18.78 per cent of the total and the rest came in from oil retailing.

Against this, the operator of world's largest oil refining complex saw pre-tax earnings from the business declining 16.8 per cent to Rs 53.15 billion as margins dipped.

It earned USD 10.5 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 11.9 per barrel on lower crude throughput due to a planned turnaround of one crude distillation unit and softer refining margins.

The pre-tax loss of oil and gas business widened to Rs 4.47 billion from Rs 3.73 billion in the first quarter of 2017-18 due to continued decline in production.

Of the total net income of Rs 94.59 billion, its highest ever in the quarter, which was up 19 per cent, Jio reported a 20 per cent spike in its bottomline with a Rs 6.12 billion, or 6.5 per cent of the total profit, according to the June earnings filings.

Addressing the shareholders at the 41st AGM of RIL, Ambani on July 5 announced a plan to make the countrys second largest oil major, that operates the worlds largest single location refinery of 62 million tonne capacity processing about 1.4 million barrels of crude a day, a more consumer facing one by increasing the focus on telecom with a Jio Gigafibre strategy, and by creating more synergies through an ecommerce platform for its retail and digital operations.

Reliance is still a legacy oil and hydrocarbon businesses company, launched its retail business 11 years ago which is yet report a net income.

"As our golden decade rolls on, the consumer business will contribute as much as hydrocarbon," said Ambani, adding consumer businesses accounted for 13 per cent of Rs 59,961 crore pre-tax profit of the conglomerate as March 2018.

Among his Ambani vision include taking advantage of digital technologies to build consumer facing businesses. A particularly potent combination is the linkages aims to draw between Reliance Retail and Jio and also oil marketing, by connecting small kirana owners.

"Reliance retail and Jio will bring together the offline and Jio customers who provide last-mile physical market connectivity," Ambani had said.

Reliance Retail had 8,533 stores across over 5,200 towns and cities on more than doubling of revenues to Rs 258.9 billion, while posted a standalone net profit of Rs 6.12 billion on a revenue of Rs 95.67 billion, up 13.8 per cent and media business reported a revenue of Rs 11.24 billion, which reported a Rs 700 million loss this quarter.

The core petrochemical business saw pre-tax profit jump by 94.9 per cent to Rs 78.57 billion after the company stabilised operations of a new refinery off-gas cracker and other downstream units.