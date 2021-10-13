InMobi to acquire London-based app ads performance tracker Appsumer

Softbank-backed announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire London-based Appsumer, a performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers that provides a 360-degree view of marketing spend across channels, allowing advertisers to turn complex data into rich insights.

Appsumer has been the intelligence platform of choice for performance marketing teams at consumer brands, including Miniclip, Picsart, Viber and more. The company was funded by Galvanise Capital and named a Top 100 UK startup.

Appsumer’s self-serve technology platform, intellectual property and team will support InMobi’s end-to-end content, monetisation and marketing stack and empower marketers to assess their performance marketing spend all in one place.

Together, and Appsumer intend to build an operating system that makes understanding user acquisition funnels easier by using (AI) to build predictive capabilities into the platform to help growth marketers more quickly experiment and iterate to optimize results from their user acquisition strategies.

Shumel Lais, CEO and Founder of Appsumer joins and will continue to lead the division, charting its future growth path and product roadmap. The full Appsumer team will join InMobi to ensure client service continuity and further develop and support the analytics and automation offering under the InMobi umbrella. Appsumer will continue operating independently as a subsidiary within the global InMobi organisational structure.

“Appsumer brings a next-generation approach for advertisers to better understand the efficacy of their marketing efforts across multiple channels that growth marketing teams employ daily,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO of InMobi Marketing Solutions.

The acquisition of Appsumer extends InMobi’s recent enterprise expansions. Last month, InMobi launched InMobi Telco to help mobile carriers and handset manufacturers optimize their customer experiences and diversify their revenue streams.