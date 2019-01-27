InnerChef's recipe for success: String of food labels from cloud kitchens

When Mansi Sharma decided to shed weight quickly, she stumbled upon the concept of keto diet — a low carbohydrate, medium protein and high-fat diet — that is supposed to help burn body fat fast. She turned to Healthie, a food delivery kitchen that offers a daily subscription to a number of types of meals, including keto. “I am tied down to work all day long and live alone in Delhi.

So, I couldn’t possibly manage to set up diet based meals every day,” she says. Healthie is InnerChef’s health food brand. InnerChef is a shared cloud kitchen that also ...