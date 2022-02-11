Inox Wind net loss widens to Rs 63.95 cr in December quarter

on Friday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 63.95 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income dipped to Rs 185.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 209.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

