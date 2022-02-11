PFC net profit rises nearly 24% to Rs 4,893 cr in December quarter

-
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday posted a nearly 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,893.91 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenue.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,963.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, a BSE filing stated.
The total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 19,215 crore from Rs 18,441.72 crore in the year-ago period.
The board in its meeting on Friday approved a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (subject to deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2021-22.
