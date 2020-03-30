Insurance and AMC stocks, better alternatives in BFSI segment

On a day when Nifty Bank index fell by over six per cent, stocks of insurance companies, mainly life insurers bucked the trend with gains of 3 – 5 per cent.

New India Assurance was up over 13 per cent. With heightened risk aversion to banking and non-bank lenders, analysts say insurance and asset management companies (AMCs) could turn out to be an interesting alternative in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment. “Markets are moving towards non-lender based financial sector stocks - insurers and asset managers, as they do not carry balance sheet risk ...