Intel trained 99,000 Indians in artificial intelligence since April 2017

US chipmaker has trained as many as 99,000 developers, students and professors in artificial intelligence (AI) in since April 2017, against a target of 15,000 for the first year of its programme, according to the tech

It has also tied up with premier educational institutes like the IITs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Chennai, and IIITs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, BITS Pilani, ISI Kolkata, IISc Bangalore, and like and among others for under its developer education.

"Though we had committed to train 15,000 developers, students, and professors in initially through and workshops, we have already exceeded the target over seven-fold at over 99,000 by roping in many of them from 100 organisations," said Prakash Mallya, managing director for sales and marketing,

The programme was launched in April 2017 and the initial target was for a year ending April 2018, he said, adding the programme is aimed to democratising through collaborations with partners and customers.

powers as much as 97 per cent of data centre servers running AI workloads at present in the world.

The company, which organised its first AI developer conference in the country last week in after the initiative in home market US earlier this year, had over 500 developers attending it.

It also announced collaborations with Philips and to deploy its AI portfolio in the local ecosystem.