Intellectual property lawsuits pose risk to Indian IT firms' growth

Rising number of lawsuits against Indian IT services companies over allegations of stealing trade secrets are seen as key risks to their growth in the coming years.

Experts are of the opinion that as domestic IT firms eye bigger product and platform play through development of their own IPs (intellectual properties), they have to draw watertight compartments between product and services business to stay clear from such litigations. The workforce also has to be sensitised on IP-related matters in a project for any inadvertent exposure, they added. “Domestic IT companies are ...