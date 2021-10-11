Internal restructuring of TVS Group gets CCI approval

-
ALSO READ
Did not leak info on Google probe, antitrust watchdog CCI tells Delhi HC
India's antitrust watchdog CCI must act sans pressure to tame tech giants
Antitrust watchdog CCI orders probe into Google in smart TVs suit
Regulatory oversight needs fine-tuning with changing times: CCI Chairman
Google versus CCI: Whom to blame for the media leak?
-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday gave a nod for internal restructuring of the TVS Group.
The transaction involves an internal restructuring within the TVS group pursuant to the execution of a memorandum of family arrangement, the composite scheme of amalgamation, and arrangement in January between the parties and board resolutions dated 30 January 2021, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.
There are 16 entities that are parties to the proposed transaction.
These are TVS Mobility, T.S. Rajam Tyres, Southern Roadways (Madurai), Trichur Sundaram Santhanam and Family, TVS Sundram Fasteners, Madurai Alagar Enterprises, SB TVS Industrial Ventures, Cheema Industrial Ventures, TVS Holdings, Geeyes Family Holdings, Sundaram Climate Institute, and Krishna Ramesh.
It also involves T V Sundram Iyengar and Sons along with its affiliates, Sundaram Industries including its affiliates, Southern Roadways, and its affiliates and TVS Investments.
The proposed transaction does not give rise to any competition concerns irrespective of the manner in which the markets are defined, as per the notice.
"Commission approves proposed combination pertaining to internal restructuring of the TVS Group," according to a tweet by the Commission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU